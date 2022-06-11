Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,295 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Mattel worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth $50,736,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $24,867,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mattel by 678.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 879,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 766,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mattel by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,780,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,948,000 after purchasing an additional 646,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $23.44 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

