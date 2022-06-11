Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,215,673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

