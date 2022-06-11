Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.78% of SLR Investment worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 127,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 173,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $850.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.14. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 174.47%.

SLRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

SLR Investment Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.