Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $565,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $779,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $137.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

