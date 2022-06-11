Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,336,000 after purchasing an additional 40,375 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 81,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 245,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,875. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.