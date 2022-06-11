EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of EMCOR Group worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after purchasing an additional 166,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 676,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.