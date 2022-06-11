Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 213.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Energizer worth $31,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENR. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $18,923,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 371,811 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,109,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,336,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,328,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $29.20 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

