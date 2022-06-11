Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,405,000 after acquiring an additional 712,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3,879.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 709,653 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,023,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,412,000 after acquiring an additional 523,577 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 567,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 420,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,395,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,255,000 after acquiring an additional 350,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EQC opened at $27.45 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.55 and a beta of 0.22.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.