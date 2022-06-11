ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of ExlService worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 110,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,113 shares of company stock valued at $542,226. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $145.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.99 and a 1-year high of $154.98. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

