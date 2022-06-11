Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $158.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Shares of FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.88.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $99,170,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

