Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $190.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.88. Five Below has a one year low of $110.83 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,269,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

