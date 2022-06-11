Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Lowered to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.88.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.