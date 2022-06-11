Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 66,513 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $102,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of FBC opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

