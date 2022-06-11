Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 166.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 89,919 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 141,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLLV opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

