Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,758 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.61% of Genesco worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCO opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $750.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

GCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

