Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 590.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of G-III Apparel Group worth $32,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 400,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 286,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,924,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIII opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.