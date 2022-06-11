Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,017,288 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.19% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $33,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 779,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 53,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -116.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

