Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 150,680 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 629,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,680 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Revolve Group worth $35,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 327.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.35.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $1,115,464.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

