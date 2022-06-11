Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of James Hardie Industries worth $35,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHX stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHX. StockNews.com began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

