Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $34.19 Million Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $34,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

