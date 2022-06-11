Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $34,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $35.58 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

