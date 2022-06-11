Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Goosehead Insurance worth $34,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $94,106,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 296,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 316.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

