Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 36,847 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $32,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.51 and its 200 day moving average is $163.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.31 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

