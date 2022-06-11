Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 167,468 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167,468 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of AGCO worth $31,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 599.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

AGCO stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

