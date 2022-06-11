Guggenheim Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $200.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.88. Five Below has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

