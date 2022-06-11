Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.89.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.14.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after acquiring an additional 42,412 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

