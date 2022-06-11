Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

NYSE HIW opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

