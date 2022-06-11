Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $42.45 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

