International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.61% of International Bancshares worth $96,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IBOC opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.07.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

