Invesco Ltd. Has $14.95 Million Stock Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of C4 Therapeutics worth $14,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. Bank of America cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

