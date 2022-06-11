iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 1,356.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $53.84 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32.

