iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWL stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.12. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.