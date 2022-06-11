Jonathan Walker Sells 10,455 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 596,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,000,012.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

APPF stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.41. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

