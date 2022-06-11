Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $179.82

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $179.82 and last traded at $182.21, with a volume of 454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.07.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average is $233.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
