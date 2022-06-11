Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $179.82

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $179.82 and last traded at $182.21, with a volume of 454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average is $233.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

