Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 308.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.60% of Jumia Technologies worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

