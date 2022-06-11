KeyCorp Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $210.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.88. Five Below has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.