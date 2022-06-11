Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.35

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.35 and last traded at $56.35, with a volume of 4477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

