Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,045 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $31,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $223.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.95. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.27 and a 12-month high of $245.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

