Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 167,356 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.93% of Kirby worth $104,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 108.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 42.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

