Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.19% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $104,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 258,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250 in the last ninety days. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $770.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.30. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

