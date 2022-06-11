Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.30% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 64,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $960.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.88 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

