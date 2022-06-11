Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 385.50% and a negative return on equity of 332.46%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

