LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,731,607 shares of company stock valued at $129,776,212. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.