LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 494,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $27.34 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.