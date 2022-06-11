LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.76. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

