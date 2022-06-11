LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after buying an additional 335,065 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.