LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 304.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,324 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.15% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAP. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 292,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 192.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 290.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of HAP stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89.

