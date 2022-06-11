LPL Financial LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,062,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,632,000 after acquiring an additional 122,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $276.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.62 and a 200 day moving average of $308.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.23.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.