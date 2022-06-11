LPL Financial LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 736.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.74.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

