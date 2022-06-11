LPL Financial LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.06% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIZE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $114.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.06. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.42 and a fifty-two week high of $139.40.

